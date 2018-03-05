Connecticut State Police name Battle new commander

By Published: Updated:
Connecticut State Police Commanding Officer George Battle (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police have promoted a 30-year veteran trooper to lead the agency.

George Battle was promoted to colonel during a ceremony at state police headquarters in Middletown last week. He succeeds Alaric Fox, who left after less than two years on the job to become police chief in Enfield.

Battle previously was a lieutenant colonel and commanded the agency’s Office of Administrative Services. He also served as a patrol trooper, detective, sergeant, resident trooper sergeant and commanding officer of three state police troops. He has held several administrative positions, including serving in internal affairs.

Dora Schriro, the commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, also promoted Majs. William Kewer and Stavros Mellekas to lieutenant colonels. Kewer will oversee administrative services and Mellekas will command field operations.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s