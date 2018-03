Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A heads up for those of you who take Interstate 84 in Waterbury on a regular basis.

Construction on the highway will begin late Monday night.

The Schott Road Bridge will be closed for steel removal. You will have to get off at exit 25 instead while the work is ongoing.

The construction is expected to be completed in approximately two days and will begin around midnight.