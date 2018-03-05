Crews rush to clean up from storm with more wintry weather on the horizon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews will be scrambling over the next 24 to 48 hours, trying to get as much debris up before the snow flies on Wednesday.

Betty Grudzinski was out for a walk in Elizabeth Park in Hartford. She dodged broken branches and a nest full of hidden power lines scattered on the ground.

“We’ve seen damage on the other side of the park as well,” she said.

She was with her friend, Donna Meehan.

“And there’s lots of places they still have to pick up, and I understand why. They can’t get everything at one time,” Meehan added.

Though, Roberto Colon and his boss are trying.

“We cut up the branches, load them onto the truck and take them to the dump,” Colon said.

Colon added there are so many trees and branches and lots of storm damage to to clean up. He hopes he can get it all before the next storm hits.

“Hey, somebody has to do that job too, so I will do that,” he said. “I will shovel the walk, most definitely, most definitely.”

The branches and wires are tough enough to see when they’re not covered with snow, but add a layer of sloppy wet slush, and Grudzinski explained that’s just winter time in New England!

“They are all trees and heavy snow and winds. Mother nature at her finest,” she said.

There is something you can do. If you have branches or limbs that you’re able to drag up onto the lawn and away from the road or sidewalks, the towns ask you to do that. It will help them in case they can’t get there in time before the snow starts falling.