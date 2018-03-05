Day 3 for storm clean up and power restoration

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The hum of a generator could still be heard for most of Monday on Garden Court in Mystic. A tree came down during Friday’s storm knocking out power to just a couple of homes, but blocking the street for everyone along the road.

“I’ve been wondering when they’re going to come by and cut that tree up and get it out of the way,” said resident Durell Rader.

He noticed the uprooted tree Saturday morning. He feels for his next door neighbors who are now on day three without power.

“Especially since they have a one year old and a two year old.. four year old something like that,” said Rader.

He offered to run a power cord to them while a neighbor across the street lent them a generator.

“The four of us kind of help eachother out,” said Rader.

A town crew did come to check out the situation Monday morning but the workers left because they couldn’t remove the tree until Eversource made sure the wires were no longer live.

On Route 27 in Mystic, State Department of Transportation crews cut up a huge tree which fell along that busy road. Fortunately the tree fell away from the street and not across it.

Just up the road from there part of the roof of the Mystic River Inn blew off during the storm shutting it down. Some of the roofing material blew clear across the parking lot.

Stonington police say most of the 30 people who had to be relocated to another hotel were Eversource employees staying in the area to help out during the weekend storm.