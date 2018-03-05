Fashion and Lifestyle Editor Vanessa Powell talks about fashion on the red carpet at the Oscars

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The red carpet at the Oscars is one of the biggest fashion nights in Hollywood.

Fashion and Lifestyle Editor Vanessa Powell breaks sown the best and worst dressed at the 90th Academy Awards.

Best-dressed:

Nicole Kidman
Margot Robbie
Gal Gadot
Lupita Nyong’o
Zendaya

Worst-dressed:

Salma Hayek
Andra Day
Emma Stone

Rita Moreno wore the same dress dress she wore to the Oscars in 1962. She won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in ‘West Side Story.’

