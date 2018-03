Related Coverage 15 people displaced after 3-story fire in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New information has been released about a fire at a multi-family home in Meriden.

The blaze started on Wilcox Avenue on Sunday.

The fire chief said the cause is unattended cooking.

He also stated that the home is a total loss and might have to be demolished, as the roof was destroyed in the blaze.

No one was hurt, but 15 people are now in need of a new home.