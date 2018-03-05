Fresh from the ice, Olympians take on Hollywood at 2018 Oscars

Lila Gross Published:
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Mirai Nagasu (L) and Adam Rippon attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(WFLA) — Fan-favorite Olympians dazzled all of Hollywood Sunday night at the Academy Awards.

Sources said Olympic alpine skier Lindsay Vonn was spotted at the bar looking absolutely ravishing in all black.

Shortly behind the snow shredding lady was fellow Olympians Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu.

The stars of the 2018 figure skating world in PyeongChang nailed the red carpet and truly turned up the heat.

Check out photos of the three epic Olympians at the 2018 Oscars below.

OTHER MEMORABLE OSCAR MOMENTS – 

