Frustrated Eversource customers gearing up for second nor’easter

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Downed wires lay in the road outside of Sean Krom’s Guilford home. A snapped utility pole is wedged between exposed wires and only a rope hold lines back from the roadway.

“I’m not an electrician, but it looks pretty suspect,” Krom told News 8. “There are a lot of open wires and low voltage wires.”

Krom, his wife and four children were without power for three days, but their main concern was their elderly neighbors. Nobody was able to get to them with trees blocking their roadway.

We asked Krom what the response was when he called Eversource.

“I just got a revolving message back and forth,” Krom said. “I got text messages with random times things would be back up and none of them were correct which was frustrating. We got our bill promptly on time when we had no power – that was a stab.”

Just across town, Carolyn Meloling sat in the dark and cold still waiting for answers Monday afternoon.

“I smelled something burning and it smelled like wires burning,” Meloling said.

She was able to get an electrician to come out, but with Eversouce, she says she got no answers.

“I got no reports, no updates, I called all night long,” Meloling said. “All I got was a recording.”

Meloling said she was so frustrated she got in her car looking for crews out working to beg to come help her. She left a note on her door pleading for help.

“It was frightening because I live alone. It was ice cold. My fingers, my feet, everything,” Meloling said.

Finally, she was able to get relief when her lights and heat came on Monday night.

Eversource says they’re working tirelessly and will continue to do so until everyone is restored, but the race is on as the region prepares for another powerful nor’easter Wednesday.

About 1,500 people in Connecticut remain without power Monday night. Those outages are mainly in the Stamford and Greenwich areas.