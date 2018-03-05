Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s past and present

(WTNH) — Girl Scouts of Connecticut has so much history and continues to help girls grow into strong community leaders. Girl Scouts of CT Communications Public Relations Specialist Kassondra Mangione and volunteer Cheryl McGuff talk about the organization’s past and present.

Girl Scouting in Connecticut started in 1912. Connecticut has one of the first African American Troops in the Nation. Today, Girl Scouts of Connecticut is 41,000 members strong, nearly 30,000 girls and over 14,000 adult volunteers. Kassondra and Cheryl say Girl Scouts has always been inclusive and continues to meet girls’ needs.

On Sunday, March 11th, Girl Scouts of Connecticut is hosting an event at the Girl Scouts of Connecticut McGuff Museum of Girl Scouts History in North Haven to raise money to expand the museum. The event kicks off at 2:00 p.m. and runs until 4:00 p.m.

Girl Scouts of CT will be holding their annual “Lunch with your Legislator” event on March 15th. A group of older Girl Scouts will have the opportunity to visit the state capitol meet with their local legislators over lunch, and talk about policy issues and community issues.

The goal of the event is for girls to learn the importance of civic engagement and inspire them to continue to be a voice in their community and tackle issues that matter.

For more information on Girl Scouts of Connecticut or donations, visit gsofct.org.