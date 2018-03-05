Grand Marshal and Chairwoman discuss the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

(WTNH) — The Grand Marshal of the 2018 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Patrick Smith, and Chairwoman Courtney Connors talk about all the work that is going into this year’s parade.

Patrick Smith says he is honored to be this year’s Grand Marshal, but he says the Parade Committee of about 100 people are the ones that deserve the thank you. Smith will be front and center of the parade route, and is proud to have his son walk along with him.

Courtney Connors says putting on a parade as large as the St. Patrick’s Say Parade is a committee effort. Between raising the funds to coordinating the marching units, this is no easy task. Connors says raising the money for the parade takes about 15 to 20 fundraising events each year.

Connors is proud to announce that FDNY Pipes and Drums will be taking part in the 2018 parade for the first time.