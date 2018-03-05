Grand Marshal and Chairwoman discuss the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Published:

(WTNH) — The Grand Marshal of the 2018 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Patrick Smith, and Chairwoman Courtney Connors talk about all the work that is going into this year’s parade.

Patrick Smith says he is honored to be this year’s Grand Marshal, but he says the Parade Committee of about 100 people are the ones that deserve the thank you. Smith will be front and center of the parade route, and is proud to have his son walk along with him.

Courtney Connors says putting on a parade as large as the St. Patrick’s Say Parade is a committee effort. Between raising the funds to coordinating the marching units, this is no easy task. Connors says raising the money for the parade takes about 15 to 20 fundraising events each year.

Connors is proud to announce that FDNY Pipes and Drums will be taking part in the 2018 parade for the first time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s