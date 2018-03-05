Lego is going green with sustainable plant-based pieces

(WTNH) — The international toy company is set to sell new sustainable plant-based pieces.

Lego is launching sustainable, plant-based pieces this year.

The new plant-based pieces include leaves, bushes and trees, and all of them are made with material sourced from sugar cane.

The company says it’s a first step in their plan to use sustainable materials in all core products and packaging by 2030.

