Local program trains women for powerful political positions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you a woman with a passion for politics? Have you thought about running for office?

It’s a tough business. You need to know how to do it.

The Women’s Campaign School at Yale convenes every summer with 80 diverse students and faculty from both sides of the aisle, some who have worked on presidential campaigns. It’s five days of intensive training to get you prepared.

Nyberg: ‘Structural Graphics’ in Essex create real-world, online marketing wonders

For 24 years, the school has been preparing women to be effective candidates and managers of campaigns.

“We really do prepare women. Our women, and, as you know, our program, is nonpartisan and issue-neutral, so we are training everyone,” explained Executive Director Patricia Russo. “Democrats, Republicans, unaffiliated, Independent, Green Party, any woman who is either running for public office for the first time or is currently serving and wants to get ready for that next level of serving. And then we also have the campaign management side because, when you look at the campaign manager landscape, you have Donna Brazile on the Democratic side and you have Kellyanne Conway on the Republic side and then we’re in free fall so we just need more women everywhere.”

If you’ve been thinking about a world of politics and just want to get your feet wet, the Women’s Campaign School at Yale also has a one day intensive class where you’ll be able to see right away if you have what it takes.

For more on the school, click here.