Former fire captain charged with arson for alleged role in Shelton truck fire

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A former fire captain was arrested and charged with arson in connection with a truck fire in Shelton.

According to authorities, 45-year-old Gregory Bomba of Newtown turned himself in to police on an outstanding arrest warrant. Bomba is a former fire captain.

Police say the arrest stems from a truck fire that took place at the Echo Hose Company #1 in the back parking lot during the past captain’s dinner on Feb. 3, 2018.

Officials say the investigation revealed that the truck fire was intentionally started.

Bomba was charged with arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also facing conspiracy charges in relation to each count.

Bomba was held on a $250,000 bond and arraigned in Derby Superior Court on Monday.