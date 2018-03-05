Meriden mother facing deportation granted stay

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden mother facing deportation was granted a stay on Monday afternoon.

Nelly Cumbicos was granted a stay of removal according to her lawyer, Erin O’Neil Baker.

Cumbicos was set to return to her native Ecuador. She previously said she fled the country 18 years ago due to death threats against her.

Officials stated she had previously received a stay of deportation from ICE on Feb 5th. However, on February 9th, she was informed that the stay had been re-interpreted and she would be deported on Feb. 28th.

Cumbicos is married to an American citizen and has no criminal record.