Mistrial declared for man accused of molesting 3-year-old

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — The trial of a Connecticut man accused of molesting a 3-year-old girl has ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Prosecutors say they intend to retry 36-year-old Rony Ortega on charges including sexual assault.

The News-Times reports that the mistrial was declared last week after the jury foreman told the judge that deliberations had become argumentative and one juror was not letting the others speak.

Police say Ortega’s DNA was found on the waistband of the girl’s underwear and she told her mother that Ortega had touched her inappropriately.

Ortega told police that the girl’s pants had become stuck on a seat belt.

Investigators say they found photographs of naked children on Ortega’s cellphone.

Ortega is free on $150,000 bond.