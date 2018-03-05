Mueller reportedly expanding investigation to the Middle East

Published: Updated:
Attorney and former FBI Director Robert Mueller, right, arrives for a court hearing at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco, Thursday, April 21, 2016. Mueller has been overseeing settlement talks with Volkswagen, the U.S. government and private lawyers for the automaker to buy back some of the nearly 600,000 diesel cars that cheat on emissions tests. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

WASHINGTON (ABC) – There are new signs that special counsel Robert Mueller is widening his probe to look into whether there was influence peddling not from Russia, but from the Middle East.

The New York Times raised questions about “…possible attempts by [officials in the United Arab Emirates] to buy political influence by directing money to support Mr. Trump during the presidential campaign…”

The Times also says Mueller is zeroing in on a man named George Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman with close ties to the United Arab Emirates. Nader had frequent meetings at the White House last year ahead of President Trump’s trip to the region.

New reports are also surfacing about Jared Kushner’s real estate company seeking funding from the nation of Qatar, which did not materialize. The Trump administration took a firm stance against Qatar in a dispute with Saudi Arabia.

“Well if it’s true, it’s damning.” said Senator Chris Murphy. “If it’s true, Jared Kushner has to go.”

From Kushner’s downgraded security status, to Hope Hicks’ congressional appearance and resignation, to President Trump’s ongoing frustrations and anger with Attorney General Jeff Sessions – anger which started with Sessions’ recusal from the Russia investigation – it has been a tumultuous week at the White House.

As of this morning, Sessions has no intention of resigning.

