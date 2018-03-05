Northeast braces for 2nd storm in a week as other countries endure extreme weather

(ABC News) — The Northeast is bracing for its second winter storm in a week after one that hit Friday caused the deaths of at least nine people and left hundreds of thousands without power.

Other parts of the world are meanwhile coping with their own extreme weather, such as Australia’s record-breaking heat earlier this year and a sub-zero freeze in the U.K.

The next winter blast in the Northeast U.S. is expected to strike Tuesday night, with a winter storm watch in place for much of the Northeast from Pennsylvania to Maine, including New York City, Hartford and Boston, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall of 5 to 9 inches is forecast for some places, with up to a foot in isolated areas..

The storm is developing in the upper Midwest today before it moves eastward to the coast with snowfall expected from Fargo, North Dakota, all the way to northern Indiana. More than a foot may fall in parts of Minnesota.

The winter storm watch follows a nor’easter that pummeled the East Coast over the weekend.

The incoming storm is expected to be less powerful although there is a possibility that by Wednesday it could strengthen to become a full-blown nor’easter with heavy snow from New York City to Boston.