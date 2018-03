NORTH REDDING, Mass. (WTNH) — Police officers are being praised as heroes after saving one furry friend.

The incident in North Reading, Mass. was caught on camera as officers saved a choking puppy.

Authorities say a woman ran into their department with her 9-week-old Saint Bernard who was choking on food.

The officers rushed into action, pumping the puppy’s chest and saving its life.

They then gave the puppy oxygen and it was taken to a vet to be checked out.