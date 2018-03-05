Oscars 2018: Complete winners list

(ABC News) — The 2018 Oscars have come to a close as “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” both had big nights.
The first award of the night went to Sam Rockwell for best supporting actor for his role in “Three Billboards.”
Later in the evening, “Three Billboard’s” Frances McDormand also won for best actress and used her speech to promote gender equality and lift up the women in the room.
“If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees stand with me,” she said. “All the filmmakers, the producers, the writers, the composers,” she continued as more women stood up and applauded her.
She continued, “Look around … because we all have stories to tell.”
Allison Janney took home an Oscar of her own for best supporting actress for her role in “I, Tonya” and joked in her speech, “I did it all by myself.” She also thanked her castmates and even the bird that was used in the film as her funny companion.
Toward the end of the night, Gary Oldman won best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.”
“I owe this and so much more to so many,” he said, struggling to get out the words to describe the moment.
“The movies, such as their power, captivated a young man from south London and gave him a dream,” he said about his past.
When it came down to the big award for best picture, that went to “The Shape of Water.” It was the second award for Guillermo del Toro, who also won for best director.
Here is the complete list:
Supporting Actor
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Makeup and Styling
- Darkest Hour – WINNER
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder
Costume Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread – WINNER
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul
Documentary Feature
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
- Icarus – WINNER
- Faces Places
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Sound Editing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk – WINNER
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk – WINNER
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Production Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- The Shape of Water – WINNER
- Dunkirk
- Darkest Hour
Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile) – WINNER
- The Insult (Lebanon)
- Loveless (Russia)
- On Body and Soul (Hungary)
- The Square (Sweden)
Supporting Actress
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya – WINNER
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Short Film – Animated
- Dear Basketball – WINNER
- Negative Space
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Revolting Rhymes
Animated Featured
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco – WINNER
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Visual Effects
- Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Film Editing
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk – WINNER
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Edith+Eddie
- Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 – WINNER
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
Short Film – Live Action
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O’Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child – WINNER
- Watu Wote: All of Us
Adapted Screenplay
- Call Me By Your Name – WINNER
- The Disaster Artist
- Molly’s Game
- Mudbound
- Logan
Original Screenplay
- The Big Sick
- Get Out – WINNER
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cinematography
- Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape of Water
Original Score
- Dunkirk
- Panthom Thread
- The Shape of Water – WINNER
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Song
- “Mighty River,” Mudbound
- “Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
- “Remember Me,” Coco – WINNER
- “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
- “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Best Director
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele,Get Out
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
- Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – WINNER
Lead Actor
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Lead Actress
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Picture
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water – WINNER
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri