Oscars 2018: Complete winners list

(ABC News) — The 2018 Oscars have come to a close as “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” both had big nights.

The first award of the night went to Sam Rockwell for best supporting actor for his role in “Three Billboards.”

Later in the evening, “Three Billboard’s” Frances McDormand also won for best actress and used her speech to promote gender equality and lift up the women in the room.

“If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees stand with me,” she said. “All the filmmakers, the producers, the writers, the composers,” she continued as more women stood up and applauded her.

She continued, “Look around … because we all have stories to tell.”

Allison Janney took home an Oscar of her own for best supporting actress for her role in “I, Tonya” and joked in her speech, “I did it all by myself.” She also thanked her castmates and even the bird that was used in the film as her funny companion.

Toward the end of the night, Gary Oldman won best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.”

“I owe this and so much more to so many,” he said, struggling to get out the words to describe the moment.

“The movies, such as their power, captivated a young man from south London and gave him a dream,” he said about his past.

When it came down to the big award for best picture, that went to “The Shape of Water.” It was the second award for Guillermo del Toro, who also won for best director.

Here is the complete list:

Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Makeup and Styling

Darkest Hour – WINNER

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread – WINNER

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Documentary Feature

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Icarus – WINNER

Faces Places

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk – WINNER

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk – WINNER

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Production Design Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water – WINNER

Dunkirk

Darkest Hour Foreign Language Film A Fantastic Woman (Chile) – WINNER

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden) Supporting Actress Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya – WINNER

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water Short Film – Animated Dear Basketball – WINNER

Negative Space

Garden Party

Lou

Revolting Rhymes Animated Featured The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco – WINNER

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent Visual Effects Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes Film Editing Baby Driver

Dunkirk – WINNER

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Best Documentary Short Subject Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 – WINNER

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop Short Film – Live Action DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child – WINNER

Watu Wote: All of Us Adapted Screenplay Call Me By Your Name – WINNER

The Disaster Artist

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Logan Original Screenplay The Big Sick

Get Out – WINNER

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Cinematography Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water Original Score Dunkirk

Panthom Thread

The Shape of Water – WINNER

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Original Song “Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco – WINNER

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman Best Director Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele,Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – WINNER Lead Actor Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. Lead Actress Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post Best Picture Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water – WINNER

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri