PD: Durham high school student arrested twice for threatening social media posts

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Following an investigation by state police, a high school student in Durham was arrested twice for threatening social media posts.

According to Connecticut State Police, an investigation began on March 2 in regards to a concerning post that was made on an Instagram account. They say the post referenced a harassing message and image directed towards a school staff employee.

Authorities say a male juvenile student at Coginchaug High School was identified as the suspect. They say the student admitted to sending the post. while being interviewed by state police.

Officials say the student was previously arrested on March 1, for sending threatening messages on Instagram that had been viewed by almost 200 followers. They say that post referenced the Florida school shooter, Nikolas Cruz and possible pending violence at the high school.

Police say the student told investigators that he never intended on following through with his plan and never considered the consequences of his actions.

For the student’s initial arrest on March 1, he was charged with breach of peace and threatening in the second degree. For the arrest made on March 2, he was charged with breach of peace and harassment.

The student will appear at Middletown Juvenile Court on Wednesday March 7, at 9:00 am.