PD: Pawcatuck man arrested for New London home burglary

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Pawcatuck man is facing charges after police say he broke into a New London home.

The man was allegedly caught on surveillance video breaking into the residence.

Police arrested 48-year-old Michael Algiere on Sunday.

They say a homeowner called officials to report that someone was breaking into their home. The homeowner could see the break-in as it was happening by using a home surveillance monitoring system.

Algiere has been charged with burglary and criminal mischief.