PD: Willimantic man arrested after stabbing woman multiple times

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A Willimantic man is facing charges after police say he repeatedly stabbed a woman.
According to police, on Saturday around 6:45 p.m., units responded to a report of a disturbance on Pleasant Street.
Officials say while they were looking for the incident, a woman arrived at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds.
Units determined the injuries were from the disturbance.
Following an investigation, police arrested 21-year-old Hector Marcucci. He was charged with Assault in the First Degree and Breach of Peace and is being held on a $150,000 bond.
The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Marcucci is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.