PD: Willimantic man arrested after stabbing woman multiple times

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A Willimantic man is facing charges after police say he repeatedly stabbed a woman.

According to police, on Saturday around 6:45 p.m., units responded to a report of a disturbance on Pleasant Street.

Officials say while they were looking for the incident, a woman arrived at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Units determined the injuries were from the disturbance.

Following an investigation, police arrested 21-year-old Hector Marcucci. He was charged with Assault in the First Degree and Breach of Peace and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Marcucci is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.