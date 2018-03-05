Police investigating reports of shots fired in New Haven

Published:
Police presence on Hillside Avenue in New Haven on Monday, March 5th, 2018. (WTNH/George Roelofsen)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating reports that shots were fired in New Haven early Monday morning.

Police say multiple neighbors called in reports that about five to six rounds of shots were fired on Hillside Avenue in New Haven.

Authorities have been investigating, however they have not found anything.

The reports initially prompted police presence, but now there are a few officers that remain on scene to investigate.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

 

