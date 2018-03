MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — An armed robbery in Manchester is under investigation.

Manchester police are currently looking for a suspect.

Police say 21-year old Tyron Barnes held up the victim on Friday night in the area of Birch and Cottage Streets.

Officials say Barnes had a gun in his possession during the incident.

It is not known what was taken from the victim or if that person was hurt.

Anyone who knows where Barnes is located is asked to contact Manchester police.