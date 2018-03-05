Power companies still working to fix outages

(WTNH) – Power companies are still working to get the lights back on to thousands of customers.

Eversource is reporting more than three thousand outages as of Monday afternoon. The storm’s high winds resulted in 500 broken utility poles, 87 miles of downed electrical lines and more than 400 road blocks.

Eversource hopes to restore power to everyone today, and the company is getting help from crews as far away as Mississippi.

“Our company got a call and we decided to go,” said Sam Dillard, an Eversource employee in Mississippi. “It makes you feel good to turn on the lights for someone to help them out.”

According to Eversource, the hardest hit areas in Connecticut were Stamford and Greenwich, where the strongest winds were clocked.