Rally for Dreamers facing deadline

(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is rallying with Dreamers in Hartford on Monday.

The rally comes on the same day that the DACA program was supposed to end.

In September, President Donald Trump said he would end the program and gave Congress six months to develop a legislative fix, but that hasn’t happened.

Blumenthal will be calling on Congress to prevent the deportation of thousands of young people.

He will be taking a stand with the Connecticut Dreamers in Hartford at 11:30 a.m.

