Recipe for French pastry: canelé

(WTNH) — Savour Cafe in Essex bakes a delicious French pastry called canele.

Canele de Bordeaux, yield 12

500 ml whole milk

45 g unsalted butter

1 vanilla bean split and scraped

80 g egg yolks

120g cake flour

30g cornstarch

225 g sugar

20 ml dark rum

20ml Grand Marnier

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

In a bowl sift flour, cornstarch, and sugar. Bring milk, butter, vanilla bean to 185 degrees in heavy bottom saucepan. Whisk egg yolks in a bowl then in slow steady stream pour hot milk mixture while continuing to whisk to temper the yolks. Add liquid to bowl of dry ingredients and whisk vigorously until thoroughly combined. Add alcohol and then transfer to a container and store overnight. It is imperative to let the batter rest for it develop its full flavor.

After resting for at least 24 hours, pour batter through a fine mesh strainer to remove any lumps. Grease copper molds with a thick coating of soft butter. Place prepared molds on a parchment lined cookie sheet and fill to rim with batter.

Bake for 35 minutes at 400 degrees then reduce temperature on oven to 350 degrees and rotate pan, continue to bake for an additional 30 minutes. The caneles should have a deep caramelized top.

Allow caneles to cool slightly before un-molding.