Sam Nunberg: ‘I’m not going to get sent to prison’

(CNN) — Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg said he doesn’t think he’ll face consequences like being jailed over his plans to refuse a grand jury subpoena in the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I’m not going to get sent to prison,” Nunberg said in a Monday interview on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront.”

Nunberg’s lengthy interview Monday evening was one of several such appearances he made throughout the day stressing his intention not to comply with the subpoena requesting documents and an appearance for testimony this Friday. While his decision could prompt major legal blowback, Nunberg said he did not think he would face time in prison.

“Mueller is not going to send me to prison for this,” Nunberg said. “This is ridiculous.”

Later in the interview, Nunberg was less firm on that point, saying, “We’ll see. I think it’s 50-50 what Mueller will do.”

Nunberg said he had chosen to make his decision known via the media appearances — and did not even tell his lawyer Patrick Brackley beforehand.

“He didn’t know about any of this until I did it,” Nunberg said.

Nunberg said he tried to call his lawyer and did not get a call back.

Related Content: Mueller reportedly expanding investigation to the Middle East

Nunberg has offered varied responses when asked why he is opposed to the request, from saying the document request is asking too much to arguing that Democrats are treated differently from Republicans in investigations and saying he does not want to take part in an investigation that would impugn Trump ally Roger Stone, who Nunberg describes as a mentor.

Nunberg seemed to indicate in the interview Monday evening that he was willing to cooperate on some level, while continuing to express his opposition to the request on those varying grounds.

“Maybe I’ll just give them my password, my email password,” Nunberg said, adding later, “I have no problem complying in itself. … I have no problem if they get the emails.”

He also said he would not speak to the grand jury “if they do not explain to me why I have to go in there.”

“Because the idea that, once again, that Donald Trump colluded with Russia is a joke,” Nunberg continued.

Related content: Jared Kushner has ‘got to go’ if reports about his role in Qatar blockade true: Leading Democrat

Burnett mentioned speculation about Nunberg’s mental state from a Trump ally, who said Nunberg was either drunk or off his medication, and Nunberg dismissed criticism from Trump’s orbit.

“I really could care less what the Trump White House has to say about me,” Nunberg said.

Near the end of the wide-ranging interview, Burnett again referenced speculation about Nunberg’s mental state and said she noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath. Nunberg denied he had had anything to drink.

“My answer is no, I have not,” Nunberg said.

Nunberg denied being on anything else either.

“Besides my meds, antidepressants, is that OK?” Nunberg said.