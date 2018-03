STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire was quickly knocked down in the city of Stamford early Monday morning.

According to the Stamford Fire Department, crews arrived to a working fire on Long Ridge Road at 3:43 a.m. Monday.

City fire officials say units quickly brought the fire under control.

There is no word on the cause of this fire or if anyone was injured.

No further details are available at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.