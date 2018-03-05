Starling Physicians appoints new CEO

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Starling Physicians’ Board of Directors has tapped Jarrod Post as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Since 2016, Dr. Post has served as the group’s Chief Medical Officer. Starling Physicians is the leading physician-owned and led, fully integrated multispecialty medical practice in central Connecticut.

Starling Physicians was created in 2016 after the official merger of Grove Hill Medical Centers, P.C. and Connecticut Multispecialty Group, P.C. The combined organization has more than 290 providers who deliver comprehensive care across 25 specialties in 30 locations.

“Dr. Post provides outstanding leadership and has shown a tireless effort, infectious enthusiasm, and astute analytical capabilities, which are key qualities for leading Starling forward,” explains Dr. Sarit Patel, Chairman of the Board. “He is an innovator in transforming healthcare and continues to ensure alignment between the company’s business goals and clinical capabilities.”

Dr. Post joined Connecticut Multispecialty Group (CMG) in 1999. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology. Dr. Post led CMG as Chief Executive Officer from 2011 to 2015 and has served on the board of directors for Hartford Hospital. He is, or has, served as a board member for CMG, Integrated Care Partners, National Physician Services, and the Connecticut branch of the National Kidney Foundation.

Dr. Post succeeds Dr. Michael Genovesi, who relinquished his position as CEO in December 2017. Dr. Genovesi will continue working as a pulmonologist with Starling for the remainder of 2018, and then will retire from practice. Dr. Post assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer in February of 2018.

“I will continue to take the organization forward and solidify Starling as the statewide partner of choice for patients, networks, hospitals, physicians, and healthcare clinicians,” declared Dr. Post. “My goal is for Starling to be a beacon of independent practice, where the sense of pride and ownership for the care of patients is harnessed through a truly clinician-owned model. We are positioned for growth through-out the state and open our arms to providers and practices who share the same philosophy about the importance of relationship-driven care.”

Dr. Post plans to continue to make Starling a top place to work where employees feel like they are part of family, united in their dedication to building enduring relationships with their patients while focusing on the totality of their healthcare needs.