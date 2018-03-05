Store robbed at knife point, police searching for suspect

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for a man who robbed the Tolland Country Store at knife point.

According to the report, Connecticut State Police Troop C received a 911 panic alarm call around 9:30pm Sunday night. The caller told police he was robbed by a man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a bandanna. The suspect displayed a knife, demanded cash, then fled on foot.

No one was injured, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-896-3236 or Troop C at 860-896-3200.