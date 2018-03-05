Stretch You Dollar: Saving money while going out to eat

By Published:


(WTNH) — Dining out is expensive and more so when you throw kids in the mix. However, a little advanced planning for the week can set you up to score savings and freebies.

Just because you are on a budget, doesn’t mean you have to spend every night in your kitchen.

If you want to go out, find gift cards at a discounted rate from places like giftcards.com or restaurants.com.

For instance, you can get $25 gift card to your favorite restaurant without having to pay the full price. Thus, you end up getting some of your food for free.

Another tip is to do your research and ask for deals. Many times kids, seniors and members of the military can eat for free.

Plan to eat out on those special days and take the family.

Also, if you end up leaving a lot of food on your plate, ask you server for lunch-sized portions.

Those portions are typically cheaper, but are also being filling.

Lastly, follow your favorite restaurant on social media. Many times that’s the first place restaurants announce deals or sales.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s