Stretch You Dollar: Saving money while going out to eat



(WTNH) — Dining out is expensive and more so when you throw kids in the mix. However, a little advanced planning for the week can set you up to score savings and freebies.

Just because you are on a budget, doesn’t mean you have to spend every night in your kitchen.

If you want to go out, find gift cards at a discounted rate from places like giftcards.com or restaurants.com.

For instance, you can get $25 gift card to your favorite restaurant without having to pay the full price. Thus, you end up getting some of your food for free.

Another tip is to do your research and ask for deals. Many times kids, seniors and members of the military can eat for free.

Plan to eat out on those special days and take the family.

Also, if you end up leaving a lot of food on your plate, ask you server for lunch-sized portions.

Those portions are typically cheaper, but are also being filling.

Lastly, follow your favorite restaurant on social media. Many times that’s the first place restaurants announce deals or sales.