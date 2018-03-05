Study: Connecticut ranks among top states for women

(WTNH) — When it comes to being women-friendly, Connecticut is one of the better places to live.

A new study from WalletHub (http://bit.ly/1Ut008r) looked at economic and social well-being, health care and safety.

Overall, Connecticut ranks as the 8th best state in the country.

At the top of the list were Minnesota, Massachusetts, and Vermont.

According to the study, the worst state for women was Louisiana.

