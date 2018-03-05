Today’s Dish: It’s all about the Oscars

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy! It’s all about the Oscars. Last year’s mistaken envelope fiasco factored in heavily during last night’s star-studded show.

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty had a redo presenting the Best Picture award. ‘The Shape of Water’ has 13 nominations more than any other film this year. Here is what Guillermo del Toro had to say after winning Best Picture.

Growing up in Mexico, I thought this could never happen and it happened. I want to tell you everyone dreaming of using genre fantasy to tell the stories about the things that are real in the world today. You can do it, this is a door, kick it open, and come in. Thank you very much!,” said Guillermo del Toro.

He also won for best director. ‘The Shape of Water’ won two more Oscars for Production Design and Music Original Score.

Gary Goldman wins Best Actor for his role as Winston Churchhill for the ‘Darkest Hour.’ This is his second nomination.

Frances McDormand wins Best Actress for the ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.’ She paid tribute to the women in the room. This is McDormand’s second Oscar and third nomination.

“Three Billboards” star Sam Rockwell won Best Supporting Actor. This is his first Oscar. Rockwell said it was surreal and he was freaking out when he was giving his speech.

Allison Janney as expected clinching the Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘I, Tonya.’ This is her first Oscar and nomination.

Jordan Peele making history for being the first African-American to win Best Original Screenplay for ‘Get Out.’ Peele received a standing ovation.

This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible. I thought it wasn’t going to work. I thought no one would ever make this movie. But I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie that people will hear it and people will see it. I want to dedicate this to all the people who raise my voice and let me make this movie,” Peele said.

He was also nominated for Best Director. ‘Get Out’ was nominated in the Best Picture category.

‘Black Panther’ topped the box office for the third straight weekend. It brought in an estimated $65.7 million. The Disney and Marvel movie is now the third fastest film to make more than half a billion dollars domestically.