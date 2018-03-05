Milford Tractor Trailer crash closes multiple lanes on I-95 Monday morning

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A crash involving a tandem tractor-trailer closed multiple lanes on Interstate 95 in Milford Monday morning.

Just after 8:45 a.m., Connecticut State Police said the left lane of I-95 Northbound and left and center lanes of I-95 Southbound between exits 36 and 37 in Milford were closed following a crash involving a car and tractor trailer.

Related Content: Connecticut Live Traffic Cams

According to a tweet sent out by Connecticut State Police, the tractor trailer was carrying batteries and rolled over. At 9:05am, the Connecticut DOT reported a five-mile backup on I-95 Southbound between Exits 41 and 36. State police said minor injuries were reported.

Related Content: Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

It took first responders about two hours to clear the crash from the roadway. Traffic returned to normal by midday Monday.

It is unclear what may have caused the crash. If you have any information regarding this crash, please call Connecticut State Police at 203-696-2500.