Milford Tractor Trailer crash closes multiple lanes on I-95 Monday morning

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Connecticut Department of Transportation)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A crash involving a tandem tractor-trailer closed multiple lanes on Interstate 95 in Milford Monday morning.

Just after 8:45 a.m., Connecticut State Police said the left lane of I-95 Northbound and left and center lanes of I-95 Southbound between exits 36 and 37 in Milford were closed following a crash involving a car and tractor trailer.

Related Content: Connecticut Live Traffic Cams

According to a tweet sent out by Connecticut State Police, the tractor trailer was carrying batteries and rolled over. At 9:05am, the Connecticut DOT reported a five-mile backup on I-95 Southbound between Exits 41 and 36. State police said minor injuries were reported.

Related Content: Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

It took first responders about two hours to clear the crash from the roadway. Traffic returned to normal by midday Monday.

It is unclear what may have caused the crash. If you have any information regarding this crash, please call Connecticut State Police at 203-696-2500.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s