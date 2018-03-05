Tree possibly planted by George Washington destroyed in storm

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (WTNH) — Friday’s storm took down a tree that was thought to have been planted by George Washington.

According to the Facebook page for George Washington’s Mount Vernon, the storm destroyed the 227-year-old Canadian Hemlock as well as a Virginia Cedar that stood watch over Washington’s tomb for many years.

Historians say New York’s Governor George Clinton gave the tree to Washington in 1791.

