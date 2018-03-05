Upstate New York college on lockdown after threats

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — A pair of phone calls threatening to take some sort of action at the Gordon Science Center on the campus of Utica College has resulted in a campus-wide lockdown. A heavy police presence can be seen at the Burrstone Road campus. Police are searching across the campus. Utica Police report that there have been no reports of any shots fired and no reports of anyone seen on campus with any weapons.

The Utica City School District has gone on lockout, as a precaution because of the Utica College situation. Notre Dame Junior/Senior School, just down the road from the U.C. campus, has also gone on lockout. So too at New York Mills and New Hartford.

Early this morning, Camden Central School closed district wide because of threat made on Facebook. And, in the valley, Jarvis Middle School in Mohawk is on a lockdown due to an unconfirmed threat made against that school. Central Valley District officials say that all students and staff are safe.

Utica College social media posts advise students on campus to stay in place. The school message says that armed officers will soon begin to evacuate students and escort them to a safe location.

WUTR reporter Marlee Tuskes is at Utica College and will provide updates as the situation warrants.