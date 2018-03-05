US Embassy in Turkey shut for unspecified ‘security threat’

The US embassy's flag flies at half-mast in respect for the Florida school shooting victims in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Municipality workers on Monday took down the street sign for Nevzat Tandogan Street where the U.S. Embassy is located and replaced it with one that reads "Olive Branch Street." (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

ISTANBUL (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.

A statement posted on the embassy’s web page on Sunday urged U.S. citizens to avoid the embassy in Ankara as well as large crowds and to “keep a low profile.”

The statement said the embassy will be closed “due to a security threat. The Embassy will announce its reopening, once it resumes services.” It did not give details on the threat.

In 2013, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in front of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, the Turkish capital. He killed himself and a Turkish guard. Turkish officials blamed the attack on domestic leftists.

