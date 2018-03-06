2 adults, 1 teen arrested after guns, drugs seized from Bridgeport home

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A man, woman and teen were arrested after several guns and drugs were allegedly seized from their Bridgeport home last month.

Connecticut State Police say on February 22nd, troopers and Bridgeport officers executed a search warrant at the home at 551 Carroll Avenue. During the search, detectives say they seized a loaded SCCY 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver, a loaded Raven Arms.25 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a Ruger,.22 LR caliber sawed-off rifle loaded with 19 rounds, an additional 30 rounds of loose ammunition, a high capacity magazine, 56 bags of heroin, 50 grams of crack cocaine,120 grams of marijuana, scales, and packaging materials.

State Police and Bridgeport Police work together to make arrests and seize narcotics and multiple firearms at residence in Bridgeport in February https://t.co/iwwuD2HzLf pic.twitter.com/pxcWocwpw1 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 6, 2018

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, distribution of narcotics within a school zone, risk of injury to a child, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver and failure to properly store a loaded firearm. He was processed and transferred to juvenile court.

40-year-old Jumail Walker was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, distribution of narcotics within a school zone, risk of injury to a child, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver and failure to properly store a loaded firearm. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

Additionally, 35-year-old Schantel Sanford was arrested risk of injury to a child charges, as children were present in the home. She was held on a $75,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.