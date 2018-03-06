2 adults, 1 teen arrested after guns, drugs seized from Bridgeport home

By Published: Updated:
(Connecticut State Police)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A man, woman and teen were arrested after several guns and drugs were allegedly seized from their Bridgeport home last month.

Connecticut State Police say on February 22nd, troopers and Bridgeport officers executed a search warrant at the home at 551 Carroll Avenue. During the search, detectives say they seized a loaded SCCY 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver, a loaded Raven Arms.25 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a Ruger,.22 LR caliber sawed-off rifle loaded with 19 rounds, an additional 30 rounds of loose ammunition, a high capacity magazine, 56 bags of heroin, 50 grams of crack cocaine,120 grams of marijuana, scales, and packaging materials.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, distribution of narcotics within a school zone, risk of injury to a child, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver and failure to properly store a loaded firearm. He was processed and transferred to juvenile court.

jumail walker 2 adults, 1 teen arrested after guns, drugs seized from Bridgeport home
Jumail Walker (Connecticut State Police)

40-year-old Jumail Walker was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, distribution of narcotics within a school zone, risk of injury to a child, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver and failure to properly store a loaded firearm. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

Additionally, 35-year-old Schantel Sanford was arrested risk of injury to a child charges, as children were present in the home. She was held on a $75,000 bond.

schantel sanford 2 adults, 1 teen arrested after guns, drugs seized from Bridgeport home
Schantel Sanford (Connecticut State Police)

The incident remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s