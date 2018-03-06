3 brothers plead guilty in child porn, child neglect case

Top Row: James Emory (left), Nicholas Emory (right). Bottom Row: Jason Emory (left), Donnad Rodeheffer (right) (Photos: Connecticut State Police)

DANIELSON, Conn. (AP) — Three brothers who police say lived in a Connecticut home with three severely neglected children have pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Police say the children, ages 3, 5 and 6, were unable to communicate with adults and were all wearing diapers when discovered by officers at their Danielson home last year.

Their father, Nicholas Emory, and his brothers, James and Jason Emory, were being investigated for child porn.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that they pleaded guilty under the Alford doctrine Monday. James and Jason were each sentenced to five years in prison. Nicholas will be sentenced in May.

The case against Nicholas Emory’s wife was continued until April 6.

The children’s grandmother rejected a plea deal and faces trial on three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

