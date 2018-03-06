8 Minute Meals: tortellini with asparagus

By Published:

(WTNH) — Chef Liz Cerrato, creator of Food Jules, whips up a tortellini asparagus dish for a healthy 8 minute meal.

Ingredients:

2 (10oz) packages cheese tortellini

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 large shallots, minced

2 large garlic, minced

1 bunch asparagus, cut into 1” chunks, discarding ends

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup parmesan cheese

¼ cup fresh basil, thinly sliced

Directions:

1. Cook tortellini in salted, boiling water, according to package instructions.

2. Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan, heat olive oil and cook shallots for five minutes until softened. Add garlic and asparagus and sauté for another five minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Add heavy cream and simmer on low for ten minutes or until asparagus is cooked, stirring constantly. Stir in parmesan cheese and mix well. Add in cooked tortellini. Serve with fresh basil and parmesan cheese.

Makes 4 servings.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s