8 Minute Meals: tortellini with asparagus

(WTNH) — Chef Liz Cerrato, creator of Food Jules, whips up a tortellini asparagus dish for a healthy 8 minute meal.

Ingredients:

2 (10oz) packages cheese tortellini

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 large shallots, minced

2 large garlic, minced

1 bunch asparagus, cut into 1” chunks, discarding ends

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup parmesan cheese

¼ cup fresh basil, thinly sliced

Directions:

1. Cook tortellini in salted, boiling water, according to package instructions.

2. Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan, heat olive oil and cook shallots for five minutes until softened. Add garlic and asparagus and sauté for another five minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Add heavy cream and simmer on low for ten minutes or until asparagus is cooked, stirring constantly. Stir in parmesan cheese and mix well. Add in cooked tortellini. Serve with fresh basil and parmesan cheese.

Makes 4 servings.