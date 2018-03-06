8 tips to stay safe during winter weather

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Another major storm is expected to strike Connecticut on Wednesday.

Ahead of the wintry weather, check out these eight tips from WTNH and the American Red Cross to learn how you can stay safe:

Assemble an Emergency Preparedness Kit

This kit will help keep you warm if you lose power. Include a warm coat, hat, mittens, gloves, and water resistant boots. Also, be sure to pack extra blankets and warm clothing for each family member. Other items to include are non-clumping cat litter to make steps less slippery, a first aid kit, canned food, a can opener, bottled water, flashlights, and a battery-powered radio.

Use technology to prepare and stay safe

Heed storm warnings

A Winter Storm Warning means that life-threatening conditions have begun or are about to begin. Be sure to take precautions and to limit time spent out in these conditions.

Use caution clearing snow

Be sure to shovel slowly and carefully once conditions improve. Take regular breaks and do not overexert yourself. If you are using a snowblower, stay clear of any moving parts.

Tips for home and car

Keep your vehicle’s gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing. Once the storm is over, remove any snow from your car. Also be sure to keep any furnace and dryer clear vents to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Use generators safely

If you are using a generator, do not use it inside of homes. Carbon monoxide can build up quickly, putting those inside the home at risk. Keep the generator outside and well-ventilated.

Use care when outdoors in the cold

Dress in light but warm layers when outside in the snow. Be sure to wear a hat, as most of your body heat is lost through your head. Recognize the symptoms of hypothermia (confusion, dizziness, severe shivering) and frostbite (skin discoloration, numbness) and seek shelter when warmth is needed.

Stay well-nourished

Prepare your home by stocking up on nonperishable food and water so you can stay fed and hydrated even if you lose power for several days.

