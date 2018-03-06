Amtrak makes schedule changes ahead of Wednesday snowstorm, Bradley monitors weather

Related Coverage DMV cancels all road tests ahead of Wednesday snowstorm

(WTNH) — Amtrak is making some schedule changes for Wednesday with a nor’easter on the way.

Amtrak Northeast Regional and Acela Service between Boston and Washington, D.C. will operate on a modified schedule.

Service between New Haven, Conn. and Springfield, Mass. will remain normal.

Bradley International Airport is also monitoring the weather and will remain open on Wednesday. The airport is urging fliers to check with their airlines for information regarding specific flights.