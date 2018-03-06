Animals stolen from Florida wildlife sanctuary

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say dozens of animals have been stolen from a Florida wildlife sanctuary.

WSVN reports seven lemurs, five marmosets, four monkeys, seven birds and 13 tortoises were taken from We Care Wildlife Sanctuary near Miami between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Volunteer Cindy Robert said some of the animals are in need of medication and because of that may die.

She said someone made the false claim in a post on Craigslist that the sanctuary was going out of business and giving up its exotic animals. The ad told people to “just go around back and take what you want.”

Robert is asking people to bring the animals back. Authorities say the owner of the sanctuary recently moved and did not have surveillance cameras installed.