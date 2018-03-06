Baby seal rescued after found on side of road

SEABROOK, New Hampshire (WTNH)– A baby seal was rescued after he was found on the side of a New Hampshire road on Monday.

The Seacoast Science Center Marine Mammal Rescue says that at around 7 a.m., Seabrook police reported that there was a seal on the road on Route 286 by Browns Lobster Pound.

The SSC Marine Mammal Rescue team responded to the scene to find a small, gray seal weanling, who is about 2-months old. The seal was then herded out of the road and into the parking lot of Browns, where according to rescuers, he began looking at the menu and deciding what to order.

Rescuers say the baby seal appeared to be very thin and lethargic, and was coughing, sneezing, with loose bloody stool. He was also not aggressive, which a typical gray seal would be.

The seal was then placed in a rescue truck and taken to rehabilitation at the National Marine Life Center.

SSC Marine Mammal Rescue says his prognosis is guarded and unknown as it’s unclear how badly the storm battered him and how much internal bleeding it caused.

For updates on the seal’s condition, visit the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue’s Facebook page.