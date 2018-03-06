Bronin responds to comments from NRA

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has drawn the attention of the National Rifle Association.

According to the Hartford Courant, (http://cour.at/2FoioQ1) on Monday, Bronin called on lawmakers to “end the group’s role in Connecticut’s gun permitting process.”

On Tuesday evening, the NRA issued a statement, stating that no other organization does more to promote firearm safety. The statement read, in part:

By eliminating the NRA training and standards for Connecticut’s permit holders, Mayor Bronin is putting politics above the safety of Connecticut citizens.”

In response, Bronin issued a statement of his own, which read, in part:

If the NRA had its way, there wouldn’t even be a permitting process in Connecticut. This is an organization that opposes permitting and universal background checks and would leave guns in the hands of domestic abusers.”

The NRA says that Connecticut is one of 15 states that recognizes the organization’s training as a valid course of firearms instruction.