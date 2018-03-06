Bumble Dating App Bans Gun Photos in Profiles

Related Coverage #TechTuesday: Apps to Help Find Love

(WTNH) — Profile photos on dating apps, like Bumble, are supposed to showcase user’s personality to better help connect them to those who may be a good match in a relationship.

However, as stated by the app creators, “online behavior can both mirror and predict how people treat each other in the real world”. Those users who are interested in guns can not publicly showcase that aspect of their interests on the dating app.

In a blog post, Bumble has stated that their app “was founded with safety in mind” and as a response to mass shooting events, they are moderating all photos uploaded to the app for the presence of guns. The team will remove photos of guns with the exception of military or law enforcement in uniform.

Photos which are allowed to be integrated from Instagram will not be censored by Bumble.

In addition to these updated terms, Bumble is making a $100,000 donation to March For Our Lives which was created by survivors and families of the Parkland, Florida shooting.

