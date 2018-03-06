Bumble Dating App Bans Gun Photos in Profiles

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — Profile photos on dating apps, like Bumble, are supposed to showcase user’s personality to better help connect them to those who may be a good match in a relationship.

However, as stated by the app creators, “online behavior can both mirror and predict how people treat each other in the real world”. Those users who are interested in guns can not publicly showcase that aspect of their interests on the dating app.

In a blog post, Bumble has stated that their app “was founded with safety in mind” and as a response to mass shooting events, they are moderating all photos uploaded to the app for the presence of guns. The team will remove photos of guns with the exception of military or law enforcement in uniform.

Photos which are allowed to be integrated from Instagram will not be censored by Bumble.

In addition to these updated terms, Bumble is making a $100,000 donation to March For Our Lives which was created by survivors and families of the Parkland, Florida shooting.

Take our poll on Facebook to voice your opinion:

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s