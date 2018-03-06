California group orders hundreds of pizzas for West Virginia teachers

Related Coverage West Virginia legislators eye measures to end teacher strike

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The United Educators of San Francisco have raised more than $17,400 to buy a pizza for the teachers striking at the West Virginia Capitol building.

Husson’s Pizza confirms to 13 News that an order from San Francisco of 500 pizzas is being given to teachers by the slice at the Capitol this afternoon.

Nick Husson himself is at the capitol to hand the slices of pizza out.

The GoFundMe was started by Lita Blanc, the President of the UESF, and has raised more than $11,004 in 22 hours and at last check, was up to $17,496.

The description for the GoFundMe says:

This fund will provide pizzas and water for thousands of striking West Virginia teachers and school staff. The first pizza delivery is already scheduled for noon on Monday, March 5th at the State Capitol in Charleston. Organizers on the ground have told me that this will allow many more people to stay throughout the day to push for their demands. $10,000 will pay for three days worth of pizzas for 3000 striking workers. Any left-over funds will be donated to the three unions on strike: West Virginia Education Association, AFT- West Virginia and the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association. I am the president of United Educators of San Francisco, which represents 6,200 certificated and classified educators, and a delegate to the San Francisco Labor Council. This is solidarity in action. Please donate today!”