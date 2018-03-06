Connecticut bill would trigger review if drug prices spike

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is considering imposing a state review whenever prescription drug prices rise beyond a certain threshold.

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo and Rep. Sean Scanlon, both Democrats, unveiled legislation Tuesday that would create such a system. Their bill also requires drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers to disclose information about rebates and deals they’ve negotiated between themselves.

Lembo, who is seeking re-election, says consumers pay “massive, often inexplicable, drug price markups without even realizing it.” He says a state review will determine the rationalization for sudden price spikes.

Under the bill, the state Office of Health Strategy will have the authority to request justification for whenever a drug price increases beyond a 25-percent threshold. Also, state-registered pharmacy benefit managers will have to disclose the amount of rebates they’ve received from manufacturers.

