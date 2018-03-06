Cpl. Veronica Byrnes Bradley, trailblazer for women in the Marines, passes away

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An important figure for women in the United States Marine Corps has passed away.

95-year-old Corporal (Ret.) Veronica Byrnes Bradley of New Milford passed away on Friday.

Cpl. Byrnes Bradley was featured on recruitment posters aimed at encouraging women to join the Marines.

Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman offered her condolences in a post on Facebook, writing:

We offer condolences to family & friends of Marine Corporal Veronica Byrnes Bradley (New Milford) who passed away today. She was the face of recruiting for the Women’s Marine Corps.”